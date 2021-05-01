Watch
Darvish fans 12, replay reversal helps Padres top Giants 3-2

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works against a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Giants Padres Baseball
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 13:46:46-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 12 and the San Diego Padres, helped when a replay review turned a Giants grand slam into a foul ball, beat San Francisco 3-2.

Darvish allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings. He left with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh.

Tim Hill relieved with a 3-1 lead and pinch-hitter Darin Ruf hit a drive near the right-field foul pole that was originally ruled a home run.

After a short video review, the call was reversed to a foul. Hill struck out Ruf a few pitches later and then fanned Mike Tauchman to end the threat.

