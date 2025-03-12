Connor Joe returns to hometown team as Padres gear up for MLB season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This spring, veteran baseball player Connor Joe is donning a new uniform as he takes part in drills at the Padres' spring training facility. This season is particularly special for Joe, who expressed his excitement about playing for his hometown team.

“It’s a dream come true. What more can you ask for? It’s every kid’s dream to play for the hometown team,” Connor said.

Connor, a Poway High School alum, has deep roots in San Diego. His baseball journey began on the Little League fields of his neighborhood, where he played alongside fellow native San Diegan Joe Musgrove, who now pitches for the Padres.

“It makes me proud. I played with Joe when I was about 10 years old, so I have known him for a long time. Our families are friends; it’s really cool to do it at the highest level in the big leagues,” Connor said.

Connor continued to hone his skills in his hometown, playing college baseball at the University of San Diego where he played first base. He was a major contributor in USD's West Coast Conference Championship run and foray into the NCAA Regionals.

“I was really fortunate to grow up around a baseball community, and you can’t ask for anything more,” Connor said.

After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Connor played for several teams within the National League West, including the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies. However, he never had the opportunity to represent his home team until this year, when the Padres signed him to a one-year deal in February.

“Luckily I’ve played in Petco Park quite a bit in the NL West in '21 and '22. It was different as the away team. Obviously, I know what the energy is at Petco Park and how good the crowd is and how electric the crowd is,” Connor said.

As the Padres prepare for the upcoming season, Connor is focused on securing his position on the 40-man roster, aiming to take the field at Petco Park on Opening Day in just two weeks.

