Cease allows career-high 9 earned runs, A's top Padres 10-4 for first win at Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Cease gave up a career-worst nine earned runs, and JJ Bleday and Gio Urshela had three RBIs each as the Athletics rode a six-run first inning to beat the San Diego Padres 10-4 on Tuesday night for their first win in five games at their temporary Sutter Health Park home.

Cease (1-1) wasted a 3-0 lead, gave up six runs with two outs in the first and allowed nine runs, nine hits and three walks in four innings as his ERA rose to 7.98. He had allowed eight earned runs for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland on Aug. 25, 2023.

San Diego put center fielder Jackson Merrill on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain before the game, then saw Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth leave after appearing to get hurt on swings. Cronenworth came out of the game in the third inning and Tatis in the fifth.

Tatis had left shoulder discomfort stemming from a slide and Cronenworth had cramps from an earlier rib injury, manager Mike Shildt told reporters.

The A’s are playing the first of at least three seasons in the home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and intend to move to a new ballpark in Las Vegas they hope will open in 2028. They had been the last winless team at home this season and they ended an eight-game losing streak against the Padres.

Manny Machado hit his first home run of the season in the first off Jeffrey Springs (1-1) as San Diego built a lead. Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI double after starting 0 for 13 against left-handers.

Bleday had a two-run double in the bottom half and scored on Miguel Andujar’s single. Urshela hit a two-run double and scored on Max Muncy’s single.

Left fielder Oscar Gonzalez allowed Jacob Wilson’s single to roll past him for a two-run error in the fourth, and Wilson scored on Urshela’s double. Bledey homered in the seventh off Yuki Matsui.

Wilson had three hits and is batting .400. His 12-game hitting streak at the season’s start is the A’s longest since Billy Butler in 2015.

Key moment

A's Nos. 5-9 batters combined to go 11 for 19 with eight RBIs and eight runs.

Key stat

Cease gave up his most earned runs in 159 career starts.