Cardinals down Padres 4-1 to split series

(AP) — Masyn Winn hit a solo homer while Sonny Gray threw six strong innings in leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday to earn a split in the four-game series.

Winn, a rookie, scored the game-winning run Wednesday after he hit a two-out single to start the ninth inning rally. In the four games against San Diego, Winn produced nine hits in 17 at-bats.

Iván Herrera and Victor Scott II each added two hits for St. Louis.

Gray (12-9), who had lost his three previous starts, checked the Padres to three hits and a run with no walks.

Ryan Helsley earned his MLB-leading 41st save in 44 opportunities by pitching a 1-2-3 ninth.

Michael King (11-8) pitched 4 1/3 innings before leaving with the bases loaded. He allowed two runs on six hits and four walks.

St. Louis struck for two unearned runs in the third. A walk to Alec Burleson and a two-base error by shortstop Tyler Wade on a grounder by Nolan Arenado set the table. Luken Baker grounded out, scoring Burleson. With two outs, Paul Goldschmidt doubled home Arenado.

The Padres, who had just three hits, made it 2-1 in the fifth when rookie Jackson Merrill led off with a 419-foot homer to center field. Gray has allowed a home run in eight of his last 10 starts.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 3-1 when Winn hit a one-out home run off Yuki Matsui in the sixth.

St. Louis added a run in the ninth. Lars Nootbaar led off with a triple and scored when Herrera singled.