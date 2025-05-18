Cal Raleigh hits go-ahead homer in 7th in Mariners' 4-1 victory over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cal Raleigh led off the seventh inning with his 15th home run to break a tie, Dylan Moore had a two-run single in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Saturday night.

Andrés Muñoz got the final four outs for his league-leading 14th save after Raleigh tied the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the AL homer lead. Raleigh's homer was the first allowed by reliever Adrian Morejon (1-2) this season.

Raleigh and Donovan Solano drew one-out walks on both sides of a bunt single by Randy Arozarena off reliever Alek Jacob in the eighth. Moore singled to left for a three-run lead. Raleigh walked twice and has 30 this season.

Gavin Sheets gave San Diego a 1-0 lead with a two-out homer — his sixth — in the fourth off Mariners starter Emerson Hancock.

Riley Tellez, who homered in the opener, hit his eighth on Nick Pivetta's first pitch in the fifth to tie it.

Muñoz entered in the eighth after Xander Bogaerts had his third hit — a two-out single off Casey Legumina. Muñoz retired Sheets on a groundout.

Hancock allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Gabe Speier (2-0) got four outs for the victory.

Pivetta gave up one run on two hits in six innings.

Seattle has won two straight to begin a 10-game trip after a 1-5 homestand.

The Padres have lost three of five in a six-game homestand after going 6-3 on the road.

Key moment

Hancock struck out Manny Machado on three straight fastballs with one out and the bases loaded in the fifth before leaving for Speier, who fanned Jackson Merrill to keep it 1-1.

Key stat

The Mariners have won three of four against the Padres in each of the last three seasons and lead the series 69-63.

Up next

Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.84) was set to start against RHP Michael King 4-1, 2.32) on Sunday in the series finale.