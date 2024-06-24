Brewers jump out to big early lead, go on to beat Padres 6-2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres’ four-game winning streak came to an end Sunday in a 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

San Diego starter Michael King struck out eight batters in six innings of work, but the Brewers tagged him for five runs in the second inning and took a big lead the Padres could not overcome.

Brewers starter Tobias Myers went five innings and gave up just one run to pick up his fifth win of the year.

Despite Sunday’s loss, the Padres claimed the four-game series against Milwaukee.

The Padres were without star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. for a second straight game. He was hit in the elbow during Friday’s game and was ruled out as a precaution.

The team did not release an update as to when Tatis was expected to return to action.