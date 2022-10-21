Blake Snell scores tickets for 96-year-old fan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Watching her Padres pull off a win at Petco Park on the road to the World Series is ow something Berta Morrill can check off her bucket list.

96-year-old Berta and her grandaughter scored last-minute tickets to Wednesday's electric game thanks to Blake Snell.

"The energy was so next level everyone was so happy it was really like a spirited game to be at."

Anais posted about how her family was having trouble getting wheelchair-accessible tickets to a game on social media, tagging some of their favorite players.

"I'm like come on guys you gotta do something for my granny she's a good time and I tagged them again."

The next morning, she woke up to the news they'd been hoping for. Two tickets courtesy of Snell. A Padres representative said he thought she might be just what they needed.

"He thinks your grandma is gonna be his good luck charm while he pitches so he's secured you guys two tickets wheelchair accessible to Wednesday's game and the rest is history I guess."

Anais says Berta has been a fan of the team since the beginning. Born and raised in National City, she was one of 13 kids born to parents who immigrated from Mexico. She eventually ended up working for the Navy.

"She is the heart and soul of San Diego she's the American dream personified."

Berta says she had the time of her life.

"I couldn't believe it I thought oh my lord how did this happen I get to go and see them I was so happy."

Making plenty of friends at the stadium.

"Everybody saw I was and they'd come and give me 5 so many people under us and above us on the way out."

Crediting her faith for helping the team.

"I was glad to be there and when we started losing it wasn't luck I was praying."

And thanking the guy who made it all possible.