Blackmon, Rockies shake off Tatis' 477-foot HR, beat Padres

David Zalubowski/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 21:07:59-04

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat the stumbling San Diego Padres 8-7.

Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading 21st. He also doubled, but the Padres lost for the 13th time in 17 games.

The game time temperature was 99 degrees at Coors Field, and the hot weather contributed to a big offensive day. The teams combined for five home runs and 23 hits and neither starter made it out of the fourth inning.

Trevor Story drew a leadoff walk in the Rockies ninth, stole second and scored on Blackmon's single.

