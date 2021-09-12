Watch
Betts homers on 4-RBI night, Dodgers beat Padres 5-4

Kyusung Gong/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, reacts after San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham struck out for the last out of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Dodgers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 7:30 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 10:30:40-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the San Diego Padres 5-4.

The Dodgers remain 2 1/2 games behind NL West-leading San Francisco. Betts drove in four of the Dodgers' five runs.

He had a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 2-0. Walker Buehler improved to 14-3 for the Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, his 38th of the season which leads the National League.

It tied the game in the fourth. Chris Paddock took the loss for San Diego.

