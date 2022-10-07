Baseball bonding: San Diego families excited for Padres playoff run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All season long, we’ve seen the Padres working for this moment: reaching the playoffs and taking the national stage. The team is one step closer to reaching its ultimate goal of winning the World Series for San Diego.

The long and challenging journey has brought generations of families together, like mine.

I grew up watching the Padres with my Dad, a tradition we introduced to my boys that still continues on.

This is something many Friar fans can relate to, like Marie Minnick, who grew up going to games with her Dad at Jack Murphy Stadium.

“To be able to go to games and see the pros play, I felt a connection that way. Really a connection with my dad for sure,” she said.

In 2006, she was able to bring her dad to a playoff game in San Diego before he passed away.

That memory wasn’t far from her mind when she was at Petco Park Sunday as the Padres clinched a sport in the playoffs.

“I kind of feel like he's still along for the ride... It really feels like he's here,” Minnick said.

For Shawn Powell, it’s about what the Padres have done to bring this community together as we continue to navigate through the ups and downs that have come our way.

“It feels like everyone has come together. People wearing Padres gear — you say 'Go Padres!' and they say 'Yah!' It just feels good to share that with everyone in the city," Powell said.

At the end of the day, they say it’s cheering on the Friars that keeps hope alive.

“There were just a lot of people who have been through all of this... and just know how special it is. It's in my blood… Padres fan forever,” Minnick said.

