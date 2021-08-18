Watch
Arrieta rocked by Rockies, injured in Padres debut

David Zalubowski/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Arrieta rounds third base to score on a single hit by Manny Machado off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 19:50:58-04

DENVER (AP) — Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego 7-5.

C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring. Arrieta was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
