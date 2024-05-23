Arraez tallies another 4 hits, Tatis' RBI in 10th helps Padres beat Reds 6-4

(KGTV) – Fernando Tatis Jr.’s RBI double in the top of the 10th inning broke a 4-4 tie and closer Robert Suarez held off the Reds in the bottom half as the Padres downed Cincinnati 6-4 on Thursday to end a winning road trip.

Luis Arraez continued his hot hitting, picking up another four hits -- one day after going 4-for-5 with a homer.

San Diego took an early 4-1 lead and was up 4-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning when Reds’ outfielder Nick Martini hit a 2-run homer off reliever Enyel De Los Santos to tie the score 4-4.

The score remained tied until the top of the 10th, when Tatis doubled down the left field line to bring home Luis Campusano and give the Friars a 5-4 lead.

Jake Cronenworth added a sacrifice fly to extend the Padres' lead to 6-4 heading into the bottom of the 10th.

Suarez worked around the automatic runner and a walk to get the last three outs for his 14th save of the season.

Reliever Jeremiah Estrada, who struck out five batters in his two innings of work, picked up the victory.

The win brings the Padres’ record to 27-26; they finished their 7-game road trip with a 5-2 record — taking 3 of 4 games in Atlanta and 2 of 3 at Great American Ball Park.