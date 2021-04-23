Padres take early lead, hold off Dodgers late for 3-2 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season between Southern California's big baseball rivals with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, and Trent Grisham homered and had two hits.

Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the eighth, capping yet another well-played matchup between two stacked rosters.

AJ Pollock and Sheldon Neuse hit back-to-back homers leading off the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers.