Padres starter Arrieta departs in 1st with groin strain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Jake Arrieta departed his start at St. Louis with a right adductor groin strain after facing six batters.

Padres interim pitching coach Ben Fritz made a mound visit after Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run double, and summoned manager Jayce Tingler and trainer Mark Rogow.

After a short conference, Arrieta was pulled from Sunday's game and replaced by Craig Stammen. The 35-year-old former Cy Young Award winner was signed by the Padres last month after being released by the Chicago Cubs.

Arrieta was activated off the injured list on Sept. 3 after missing 10 games with a strained left hamstring.

He was 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in three starts for the playoff-contending Padres before facing the Cardinals. Arrieta allowed five runs against St. Louis.