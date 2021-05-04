Padres spoil Pirates' no-hit bid, win series opener 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Wil Myers singled with no outs in the seventh inning to end Tyler Anderson's no-hit bid and the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 2-0, the Pirates' fifth straight loss.

Anderson kept the Padres off-balance for six innings before they broke through in the seventh. Anderson issued a leadoff walk to Manny Machado before Myers singled to right field.

Until then, Anderson had allowed only three baserunners, two on walks and one on his error in the fifth inning.

Tommy Pham's sacrifice fly allowed Machado to score the first run of the game in the seventh. Later in the inning, catcher Austin Nola drove home Myers with an RBI double to give the Friars a 2-0 lead.

Mark Melancon got the final three outs to register his 10th save of the season.