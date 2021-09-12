Watch
Sports

Actions

Padres' Snell exits start vs Dodgers with left groin injury

items.[0].image.alt
Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Dodgers Padres Baseball blake snell
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 18:24:44-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell left a game with a left adductor strain in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snell retired his first two batters on popups to left field. He was facing Trea Turner when he suddenly left the mound with a 2-1 count, having thrown 11 pitches.

The left-hander limped slightly as he walked off with the groin injury.

The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner is 7-6 with a 4.22 ERA.

He set a franchise record with 13 consecutive hitless innings across his last two starts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE