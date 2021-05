SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1.

Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead.

Ryan Weathers followed with three more shutout innings.

Cueto hadn't pitched since April 14, when he strained his left lat. He gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings.