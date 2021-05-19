Padres reinstate Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer from COVID IL

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer are back in the starting lineup for the Padres Wednesday after being reinstated from the injured list for COVID-related reasons.

The team announced the roster moves prior to their afternoon series finale against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

Tatis was placed on the IL last May 11 after testing positive for COVID-19. Hosmer joined him on the injured list following the May 11 game at Colorado due to contact tracing protocols.

To make room for Tatis and Hosmer on the active roster, utilityman Tucupita Marcano and outfielder John Andreoli were sent down to Triple-A El Paso.

Outfielder Wil Myers, who tested positive for COVID on May 11 and was placed on the IL, was expected to rejoin the team this weekend.

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, both on the IL for contact tracing, were reinstated earlier this week.