Padres rally from late 6-run deficit, beat Dodgers 8-7 in 11

Alex Gallardo/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, celebrates his solo home run with Manny Machado during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Apr 26, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fernando Tatís Jr. scored on Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the San Diego Padres rallied from a late six-run deficit for an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manny Machado delivered the tying RBI single in the ninth inning for the Padres, who claimed their third win in this dramatic four-game series between Southern California rivals in appropriately theatrical fashion.

San Diego trailed 7-1 entering the seventh, but scored two runs in each of the next three innings.

Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer and pinch-hitter Sheldon Neuse also homered during a five-run sixth inning by the Dodgers.

Tatis Jr. hit a home run in the fourth inning, his fifth homer in the past three games.

