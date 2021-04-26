Padres rally from late 6-run deficit, beat Dodgers 8-7 in 11

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fernando Tatís Jr. scored on Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the San Diego Padres rallied from a late six-run deficit for an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manny Machado delivered the tying RBI single in the ninth inning for the Padres, who claimed their third win in this dramatic four-game series between Southern California rivals in appropriately theatrical fashion.

San Diego trailed 7-1 entering the seventh, but scored two runs in each of the next three innings.

Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer and pinch-hitter Sheldon Neuse also homered during a five-run sixth inning by the Dodgers.

Tatis Jr. hit a home run in the fourth inning, his fifth homer in the past three games.