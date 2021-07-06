Watch
Sports

Actions

Padres rally from early deficit but fall short to Nationals

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
Washington Nationals' Josh Harrison, right, reacts after being called out while stealing second base as San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim holds on to the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 5, 2021, in San Diego.
APTOPIX Nationals Padres Baseball
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 09:33:19-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Josh Bell hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and All-Star Trea Turner also connected for the Washington Nationals, who beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bell and Alcides Escobar had three hits apiece for the Nationals, who rebounded after being swept in four games at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest player 22 or younger to hit 27 homers in a season, doing it in 68 games. He did it on the hardest-hit ball of his three-year career, a 116-mph line drive off 37-year-old lefty Jon Lester.

San Diego and starter Joe Musgrove trailed 5-0 early in the game until the Friars rallied with three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth inning.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER