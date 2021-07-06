Padres rally from early deficit but fall short to Nationals

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Josh Bell hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and All-Star Trea Turner also connected for the Washington Nationals, who beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Bell and Alcides Escobar had three hits apiece for the Nationals, who rebounded after being swept in four games at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest player 22 or younger to hit 27 homers in a season, doing it in 68 games. He did it on the hardest-hit ball of his three-year career, a 116-mph line drive off 37-year-old lefty Jon Lester.

San Diego and starter Joe Musgrove trailed 5-0 early in the game until the Friars rallied with three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth inning.