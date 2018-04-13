Padres muster only one hit in 7-0 loss to Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Chris Stratton and reliever Derek Law combined on a one-hitter, and Hunter Pence's broken-bat, two-run bloop single highlighted a three-run first inning that sent the San Francisco Giants to a 7-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.



Stratton (1-1) kept the Padres mostly off the bases through seven innings. He allowed their only hit, a one-out single in the third by pitcher Clayton Richard, who was pinch-hitting for starter Bryan Mitchell. Richard was doubled off after Franchy Cordero lined out to shortstop.



San Diego's position players went hitless.



Stratton struck out four, walked three and retired his final eight batters. The only time a runner got into scoring position against him was when he walked Freddy Galvis and Carlos Asuaje with one out in the fifth.



Law, recalled from Triple-A Sacramento before the game, threw two perfect innings.



It was the Giants' third shutout. The Padres have been blanked twice.



The Giants, who lost all three series at Petco Park last season, chased Mitchell (0-2) after three innings. Mitchell was wild again, walking five to give him 14 in three starts. He allowed three runs and four hits while striking out two.



Mitchell loaded the bases with one out in the first on two walks and a single before Evan Longoria brought in the first run with a fielder's choice. Mitchell walked Brandon Crawford to load the bases again before Pence lined a single to right to bring in two more runs.



The Giants scored four unearned runs in the sixth off Colten Brewer, who was making his major league debut. Two runs came in on third baseman Christian Villanueva's throwing error on Andrew McCutcheon's two-out, bases-loaded grounder, which was followed by Buster Posey's two-run double.