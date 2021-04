SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The San Diego Padres say left-hander Adrian Morejon had season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Recovery time from the elbow surgery is typically 12-18 months.

Morejon, a 22-year-old native of Cuba, came out of his second start of the season at Texas on April 11 after throwing just 16 pitches in 2/3 of an inning.

He had no record and a 3.86 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.