Padres' Kim, Tatis named NL Gold Glove Award finalists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres infielder Ha-seong Kim is a finalist for two 2023 National League Gold Glove Awards, while teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. was named an award finalist after his first season as a full-time right fielder.

Kim was chosen as a finalist in the NL second base category and in the utility category. The other second base finalists are Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs and Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies, while the other utility finalists are Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts and San Diego native Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kim, who turned 28 years old on Tuesday, played primarily second base this season but also saw time at third base and shortstop. He was among the NL leaders in the Defensive Runs Saved metric and had a .991 fielding percentage.

The 24-year-old Tatis made what has been considered a smooth transition from shortstop to right field in 2023, leading all of Major League Baseball in Defensive Runs Saved (per FanGraphs) and compiling 12 outfield assists. The other finalists for the right field award are Betts and Lane Thomas of the Washington Nationals.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 5 during a special episode of ESPN’s "Baseball Tonight."

