Padres' Kim, Tatis Jr. win National League Gold Glove Awards

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and infielder Ha-seong Kim each won their first National League Gold Glove Awards, it was announced Sunday.

Kim won the Gold Glove in the NL utility category, beating out fellow finalists Mookie Betts of the Dodgers and Tommy Edman of the Cardinals. During the 2023 season, Kim primarily manned the second base position but also excelled at shortstop and third base.

Kim was also a finalist for the second base Gold Glove, but Nico Hoerner of the Cubs won the award over Kim and Bryson Stott of the Phillies.

Tatis’ outstanding play in right in 2023 -- his first full season away from shortstop -- earned him his first career Gold Glove. He took home the award over finalists Betts and Lane Thomas of the Nationals.

