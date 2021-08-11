Padres hold off Marlins for 6-5 win, take 2nd game of series

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Austin Nola hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over Miami 6-5 and sending the Marlins to their fifth straight loss.

Nola had two hits and two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games.

With the score tied 5-all and Adam Frazier on second base with two outs, Nola hit a sharp single to left field against Richard Bleier.

Mark Melancon got the last out of the eighth, worked around a leadoff double in the ninth and notched his MLB-leading 34th save.