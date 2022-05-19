Watch
Sports

Actions

Padres get by Phillies 2-0, take two of three in series

Padres Phillies Baseball wil myers
Chris Szagola/AP
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers, left, slides in to score a run on the sacrifice fly by Ha-seong Kim as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs, right, reaches for the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Padres Phillies Baseball wil myers
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:58:03-04

(KGTV) – Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and closer Taylor Rogers picked up his 15th save of the season in the San Diego Padres’ 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday afternoon.

The Padres took two of three games in the series, getting shutouts in both wins. They were held without a run in their loss.

Darvish was brilliant all game, scattering six hits over his seven innings, striking out five and walking none. The veteran starter took his record to 4-1 on the season.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson (3-2) took the loss.

The Friars scored the only two runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning -- the first on an RBI single by new Padre Robinson Cano and the second run on a Ha-Seong Kim sacrifice fly that scored a sliding Wil Myers.

All Padres starters each tallied at least one hit.

San Diego, now 24-14, heads to San Francisco for a weekend three-game set against the Giants.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate