Padres get by Phillies 2-0, take two of three in series

(KGTV) – Yu Darvish pitched seven scoreless innings and closer Taylor Rogers picked up his 15th save of the season in the San Diego Padres’ 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday afternoon.

The Padres took two of three games in the series, getting shutouts in both wins. They were held without a run in their loss.

Darvish was brilliant all game, scattering six hits over his seven innings, striking out five and walking none. The veteran starter took his record to 4-1 on the season.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson (3-2) took the loss.

The Friars scored the only two runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning -- the first on an RBI single by new Padre Robinson Cano and the second run on a Ha-Seong Kim sacrifice fly that scored a sliding Wil Myers.

All Padres starters each tallied at least one hit.

San Diego, now 24-14, heads to San Francisco for a weekend three-game set against the Giants.