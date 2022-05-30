Padres edge Pirates 4-2 in 10 innings on Grisham's walkoff HR

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Trent Grisham’s two-run walkoff home run in the 10th inning gave the San Diego Padres a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park Sunday.

The Friars ended their homestand by taking two of three games from the Pirates.

With Jorge Alfaro on second base to start the frame, Grisham sent the third pitch of the at-bat to right, hitting the foul pole screen for the game-ending homer.

It was Grisham’s second round-tripper of the year.

Luis Garcia pitched one inning for the victory; Chris Stratton, who surrendered Grisham’s home run, took the loss for Pittsburgh.

With the score tied at 2 in the top of the 10th, Alfaro saved the game for the Padres by recovering a wild pitch that hit the backstop and applying a diving tag on Pirates pinch runner Hoy Park as he tried to score from third.

Prior to the extra-inning heroics, Padres starter Mackenzie Gore kept Pittsburgh off the scoreboard. Gore struck out 9 and only allowed two hits in his career-best 7 innings of work.

An RBI double to Ke’Bryan Hayes and a run-scoring single by Josh VanMeter -- both off reliever Nabil Crismatt -- allowed the Pirates to tie the score at 2 in the 8th inning.

San Diego entered the 8th with a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run 5th inning home run by Jurickson Profar.