Padres drop second straight to Mets, split 4-game series

Derrick Tuskan/AP
New York Mets' Jose Peraza slides into home scoring on a double hit by Marcus Stroman off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Craig Stammen in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 09:28:56-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six-plus strong innings and doubled in a run to lead the New York Mets past the San Diego Padres 6-2.

The Mets won the last two of the four-game series to earn a split in a battle between two of the top NL teams.

Stroman gave up only one unearned run and four hits in 6.2 innings while striking out seven. His double down the left-field line in the seventh scored Jose Peraza from first for a 4-1 New York lead.

Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched relatively well but surrendered solo runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

