Padres drop second straight to Mets, split 4-game series

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six-plus strong innings and doubled in a run to lead the New York Mets past the San Diego Padres 6-2.

The Mets won the last two of the four-game series to earn a split in a battle between two of the top NL teams.

Stroman gave up only one unearned run and four hits in 6.2 innings while striking out seven. His double down the left-field line in the seventh scored Jose Peraza from first for a 4-1 New York lead.

Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched relatively well but surrendered solo runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.