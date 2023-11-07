Padres decline team option on RHP Michael Wacha, who then declines player option and becomes free agent

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres on Monday declined their two-year, $32 million option on right-hander Michael Wacha, who then declined his one-year, $6.5 million option and became a free agent.

The 32-year-old Wacha went 14-4 with a 3.22 ERA over 24 starts in his 11th big league season but also missed time with a shoulder injury. He joined the Padres as a free agent from Boston. He's also pitched for Tampa Bay, the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

In the last few days, pitchers Seth Lugo and Nick Martinez also elected to become free agents.

The Padres extended one-year qualifying offers to free agent left-handers Blake Snell and Josh Hader. San Diego will receive draft pick compensation if they reject the $20,235,000 offers and sign with another club.

Snell was named a finalist Monday for the NL Cy Young Award. He won the AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay in 2018.