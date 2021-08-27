Padres continue slide as Dodgers finish sweep at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Max Scherzer pitched 7 2/3 dominant innings to win his eighth straight decision, Austin Barnes hit a two-run home run off Yu Darvish and the surging Los Angeles Dodgers beat the plunging San Diego Padres 4-0 for a three-game sweep.

Scherzer allowed only two hits, struck out 10 and walked one for the Dodgers, who handled the listless Padres less than 24 hours after winning 5-3 in a 16-inning game that took 5 hours, 49 minutes, and ended at 12:59 a.m.

It was the longest big league game since pandemic rules were implemented last year.

Padres starter Yu Darvish returned from the injured list and went six innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out six batters.

The Friars' loss drops them two games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the National League's second Wild Card spot.

San Diego has lost four games in a row, and the defeat was their 12th in their last 14.

Padres hitters managed only 10 hits in the three-game series against Los Angeles pitching.