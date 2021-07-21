Padres can't get offense going in 2-1 loss to Braves

ATLANTA (AP) -- Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 2-1.

Toussaint, who missed the first 3 and a half months rehabbing a right shoulder strain, retired the first seven batters he faced before walking Victor Caratini in the third. He didn't allow a hit until Manny Machado doubled with one out in the fourth.

Freeman made it 2-1 by taking Darvish deep over the wall in left field with an opposite-field shot, his 22nd homer.

The All-Star first baseman and reigning NL MVP has five homers in his last seven games.