Padres beat Pirates 4-2 to win three-game series

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Victor Caratini, right, is greeted by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 7:36 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 10:36:52-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 to take two of three.

Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his big league-leading 11th save. Craig Stammen (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win in relief of Yu Darvish.

Cronenworth's go-ahead hit came a half inning after Darvish surrendered a 2-0 lead and was chased with the score tied at 2.

Darvish didn't factor in the decision but struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, six hits and one walk.

Catcher Victor Caratini hit his second home run of the season in the third inning to give the Padres an early 1-0 lead.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
