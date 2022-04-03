Watch
Padres acquire LHP Sean Manaea in trade with Athletics

Athletics Padres Trade Baseball
Michael Wyke/AP
FILE - Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game, Oct. 1, 2021, in Houston. The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, April 3, 2022, acquiring left-hander Manaea in a trade with the Athletics. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles.

Manaea went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last year. He had two shutouts and struck out a career-high 194 batters, ranking eighth in the American League. The addition of Manaea could lead to another move for San Diego, which was already flush with starting pitching before the trade with Oakland.

The A’s are rebuilding after going 86-76 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

