One year ago, the Chargers left San Diego

Angry fans gathered at the team's headquarters Murphy Canyon and lit jerseys and memorabilia on fire to show their displeasure:
Even rapper Ice Cube had a few thoughts on the second team to arrive in his hometown. In a video message, he said: "San Diego, please stop sending us your trash. You sent us the Clippers, now we got the Chargers."
A day later, Spanos defended his decision to relocate to Los Angeles, where they would eventually share a stadium with the Los Angeles Rams. He said: "Well it was an emotional decision, for sure. I've been in San Diego for over half my life, but at some point, you have to make a decision and move on. So, I exercised the option to come. We're here. I'm looking forward to our new home."
As weeks turned into months, the Chargers remained a news topic around San Diego.
For instance, quarterback Philip Rivers returned to San Diego a month later to take part in an event to honor former teammate Nick Hardwick. During a speech at the San Diego Hall of Champions' Salute to the Champions dinner, Rivers told the audience: "It really has been an honor to be the quarterback here over the last decade. I would have never handpicked San Diego; as an Alabama boy, I didn't really know where it was on a map. I'm forever thankful that I've been able to spend 13 years here and call it home."
On the night of 2017 NFL Draft in April, 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins -- a lifelong Chargers fan -- admitted it was difficult having to cover the team during the offseason.