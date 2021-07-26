Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz claims Philippines' 1st Olympic gold medal

TOKYO (AP) — Hidilyn Diaz has become the first Olympic gold medalist from the Philippines after winning the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting category.

Diaz overtook Liao Qiuyun of China on her last lift in the clean and jerk to win with a total 224 kilograms. That was one more than Liao.

China had won all three events so far and was hoping to sweep the gold medals in the eight competitions its athletes have entered. Liao came into the competition as the world record holder with a total 227kg.

The Philippines has competed at every Summer Olympics since 1924, except for a boycott of the Moscow Games in 1980. In that time, the country has won three silver and seven bronze medals, before Diaz claims the first gold.

Diaz previously won a silver medal in 2016. That win, at the time, marked the first time in which the Philippines was represented on the Olympic podium in 20 years.