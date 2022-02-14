Watch
Olympic doping case ruling to be announced Monday afternoon

David J. Phillip/AP
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, sits on the ice after falling during a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Beijing Olympics Figure Skating
Posted at 7:42 PM, Feb 13, 2022
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva testified by video at the appeal hearing that will decide if she can still compete at the Beijing Olympics.

Court of Arbitration for Sport director-general Matthieu Reeb said the 15-year-old Russian star would speak to the judges on video through an interpreter.

Three CAS judges heard arguments n a closed-door session at a hotel in Beijing. The hearing lasted until early Monday morning. Their ruling is to be announced Monday afternoon in Beijing.

