At Winter Olympics, virus fight waged with worker sacrifices

Jae C. Hong/AP
Olympic Games worker Cathy Chen stands for a photo in the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. In her mind, Chen pictures a scene that she herself says could be drawn from a TV drama: Falling into the arms of her husband after long months apart, when he meets her off the plane from Beijing. Scooping up their two young daughters and squeezing them tight. "I just imagine when we’re back together,” the Olympic Games worker says, "and I just can’t control myself.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
BEIJING (AP) — So athletes from countries where COVID-19 has raged can compete, China's Winter Games workforce is making a giant sacrifice.

Tens of thousands of Chinese workers have been hermetically sealed inside the ring-fence of virus prevention measures that China has erected around the games, locked in with the athletes and Olympic visitors.

But while Olympians jet in for just weeks, Chinese workers who cook, clean, transport, care for them, and otherwise make the games tick are spending several months sequestered inside the sanitary bubble.

China’s ruling Communist Party does not allow workers to organize independently, so there is not a whisper of public complaint. But there's plenty of enthusing from workers about how lucky they are.

