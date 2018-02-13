American Chloe Kim wins halfpipe gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- American snowboarder Chloe Kim has won the halfpipe gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 17-year-old from California dominated the field of a dozen riders, posting a score of 93.75 during the first of her three runs in the finals and a 98.25 in the last run.

Jiayu Liu of China took the silver and American Arielle Gold won bronze, edging out three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark.

Kim threw down an electric run, throwing in a triple-twisting spin halfway through at sun-splashed Phoenix Snow Park.

Kim was the only rider to post a score over 90 during the first two rounds.