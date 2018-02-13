American Chloe Kim wins halfpipe gold

Mostly Cloudy
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Chloe Kim of the United States reacts to her first run score during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates winning the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- American snowboarder Chloe Kim has won the halfpipe gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The 17-year-old from California dominated the field of a dozen riders, posting a score of 93.75 during the first of her three runs in the finals and a 98.25 in the last run.
Jiayu Liu of China took the silver and American Arielle Gold won bronze, edging out three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark.
Kim threw down an electric run, throwing in a triple-twisting spin halfway through at sun-splashed Phoenix Snow Park.
Kim was the only rider to post a score over 90 during the first two rounds.