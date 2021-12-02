Watch
No. 19 SDSU, Utah State meet in Carson for MWC championship

Tony Avelar/AP
FILE - San Diego State's Matt Araiza (2) celebrates his field goal against San Jose State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.
San Diego State
Posted at 2:37 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 17:37:26-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — No. 19 San Diego State makes one final trip to its temporary home stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson to host Utah State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

If the Aztecs win, they'll earn a berth in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Dec. 18.

The Aztecs have won 11 of the last 12 meetings, including 38-7 in Logan in 2020. SDSU is trying for its first MWC championship since winning consecutive titles in 2015-16.

Utah State lost to Fresno State in its only championship game appearance, in 2013.

