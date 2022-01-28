Watch
Sports

Actions

No. 1 Rahm shares lead with Thomas, Schenk at Torrey Pines

items.[0].videoTitle
Day 2 of Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines
Farmers Insurance Open Golf
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 21:52:47-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas made the birdies they needed to keep pace on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and shared the lead with hard-charging Adam Schenk after two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Schenk made eight straight birdies to shoot a career-low, 10-under 62, also on the North Course.

He joined Rahm and Thomas at 13-under 131. Rahm shot a 65 and Thomas had a 63.

All three leaders opened Wednesday on the South Course, where Rahm won the U.S. Open last year for his first major.

Rahm also got his first PGA Tour victory in 2017 at Torrey Pines.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER