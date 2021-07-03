Watch
NHL pushes puck up ice in bid to reach Latino communities

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the NHL logo is shown during a press conference in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 19:30:42-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NHL is making a big push to reach potential fans and develop players in Latino communities.

The league has created a Spanish-language platform on its website and begun celebrating Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month. Numerous teams have developed programs aimed at the Latino population.

They are going into school districts and communities to expose people to hockey.

Those teams include the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights.

The number of Latino players has increased across the NHL, minor leagues and colleges in recent years.

Says Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez: “I think it’s a sport that’s primed to become a part of the Latino community in the U.S., and it’s important for the NHL to do it.”

