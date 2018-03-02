NBA star Stephen Curry destroys glass table in hotel room with golf swing

(KGTV) - NBA star Stephen Curry's love of golf went a bit overboard and his hotel room paid the price.



With the Golden State Warriors in Atlanta for a game, Curry apparently decided to take a practice swing inside his hotel room and ended up smashing a glass table.



The former MVP and golf enthusiast was not hurt and called labeled himself "#idiot" on an Instagram post. In the caption, Curry said: "when you feel like you're on the @pgatour so you gotta get some swings going in the hotel room"

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Curry had his golf clubs with him because he and teammates Klay Thompson and Andre Igoudala were planning to play at the famed Augusta National Golf Club -- the site of The Masters tournament -- this weekend.