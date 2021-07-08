Nationals get to Paddack early, blast Padres 15-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and the Washington Nationals pounded Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres 15-5.

Soto announced earlier in the day that he'd participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field and then hit an opposite-field shot to left-center to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead three batters into the game.

Paddack got into trouble right away when he hit Alcides Escobar with his seventh pitch and then allowed Trea Turner's single ahead of Soto's first-pitch homer, his 11th of the year.

Paddack, whose record dropped to 4-6, lasted just two innings and was tagged for 8 earned runs.

Nabil Crismatt came on in relief and pitched 5 innings, with Nic Ramirez tallying two innings of relief work.

Eric Hosmer hit his 7th home run of the season for the Friars, while Trent Grisham added his 11th round-tripper of year in the 9th inning.