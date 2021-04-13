Watch
Myers drives in 5, Darvish dominant in Padres' win over Pirates

Gene J. Puskar/AP
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers hits a single, driving in two runs, off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Oviedo during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021.
Posted at 7:38 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 10:38:15-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Yu Darvish allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the San Diego Padres extended their strong start with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Darvish struck out six and walked one in a crisp performance as the Padres won their fourth straight. The four-time All-Star was efficient in his first win with San Diego, throwing 95 pitches and permitting just one runner past second base.

Myers hit a two-run homer in the sixth to put the Padres in front to stay. He added a two-run single in the seventh.

Phil Evans had an RBI double but Pittsburgh's modest two-game winning streak ended.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
