Musgrove sharp, Hosmer homers in Padres' 8-3 win over Marlins

Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers to Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Aug 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Joe Musgrove effectively displayed his heavy dose of breaking pitches, tossing six strong innings and striking out eight to lead the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 8-3.

Coming into the game, Musgrove was the only major league pitcher with 20-plus starts this year to throw breaking balls on more than half of his deliveries.

He kept the Marlins off-balance, surrendering only one run and five hits while lowering his ERA to 2.81.

Eric Hosmer hit an early homer, then added an RBI single in a four-run eighth that broke open the game.

