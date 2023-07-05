Musgrove goes 7 innings, Padres offense batters Ohtani in 8-5 win over Angels

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani gave up consecutive home runs for the first time in his major league career and then was gone.

The Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar left Tuesday's game with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing long drives by Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani's exit came a few hours after the Angels learned they'll be without All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.

Now it appears Major League Baseball has lost one of its biggest attractions at the All-Star Game next week: Ohtani on the mound.

“It’s going to be pretty tough. As of now I’m planning on not pitching,” he said through an interpreter.

Ohtani could still play a significant role if he’s healthy enough to remain the starting designated hitter for the American League next Tuesday in Seattle.

He exited on the mound against the Padres in the sixth. When his spot in the lineup at DH came up in the ninth, he was replaced by a pinch-hitter.

“When I came out of the game I was kind of in the moment, so we will see about going forward the next few days,” Ohtani said. “On the pitching side, I have like nine, 10 days until the next start so hopefully I will heal in time.”

Ohtani (7-4) allowed a line-drive, two-run homer by Bogaerts to left field and then Cronenworth's shot to right-center. A trainer came out with an interpreter to check on Ohtani and they were soon joined by manager Phil Nevin. Ohtani then exited. He allowed five runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked four.

“It’s just the tip of the middle finger," Nevin said. "I think he’s going to be OK.”

The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. He left his previous start as a pitcher but remained in the game as the designated hitter and homered, giving him 10 strikeouts and two home runs in a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani’s velocity was down Tuesday, and he left trailing 5-1.

“It was hard for me to put full pressure on it,” he said.

Nevin said it was his understanding the training staff placed on acrylic nail on Ohtani's finger.

“Because of where it was cracked, it might have just irritated the skin on the side of the finger,” Nevin said. "It felt like he just didn’t have command of his pitches going into the sixth and we talked about it and he felt good and warmed up and he gave me a thumbs up.”

Ohtani became a two-way All-Star for the third straight year when he was picked for the American League pitching staff by players on Sunday, 10 days after fans voted him to start at DH.

Cronenworth also had two doubles to become the first player with three extra-base hits in a game against Ohtani, who came to the majors in 2018. Cronenworth and Bogaerts each had three RBIs. Manny Machado had three hits for the Padres.

“I think it's always fun to have a challenge and face a guy that's as good as he is, arguably the best player ever,” Cronenworth said. “It's always a fun competition.”

Musgrove (7-2) pitched brilliantly, holding the Angels to one run and three hits in seven innings while striking out a season-high 11 and walking one.

“I've been looking forward to this series for a while, obviously in hopes that you get to line up against him," Musgrove said. “I feel like those moments there against a two-way All-Star, Fourth of July holiday, full stadium, that kind of brings out the best in me.”

With Ohtani locked in a duel with Musgrove, the Padres broke through with two outs in the fourth. Machado singled to center, Bogaerts walked and Cronenworth brought them both in with a double off the wall in right.

Musgrove allowed a homer to former Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe leading off the fifth and then struck out the side.

The Angels scored four runs in the ninth and turned it into a save situation for All-Star closer Josh Hader, who walked in two runs before securing his 19th save.

Musgrove thrilled the sellout crowd of 44,725 with a perfect first, punctuated by striking out Ohtani.

Ohtani also had a perfect first, including punching out Juan Soto, who had said on Monday that while the Japanese pitcher was impressive, “he’s going to have trouble facing this lineup tomorrow.” While that was true overall, Soto was 0 for 3 against Ohtani, including two strikeouts.