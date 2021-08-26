Watch
MLS edges Liga MX on penalty kicks at MLS All-Star Game

Ashley Landis/AP
MLS All-Star players celebrate after FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (24) scored the winning goal in a penalty shoot out against the Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 12:36:08-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New England goalkeeper Matt Turner made two penalty kick saves and FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi scored off the underside of the crossbar to seal the MLS team’s victory over a team of Liga MX stars in the MLS All-Star Game.

The MLS team won the shootout 3-2 after finishing regulation tied at 1.

Liga MX MVP Jonathan Rodríguez scored in the 20th minute of regular time and Jesús Murillo evened it on a header off a cross from Los Angeles FC teammate Eduard Atuesta early in the second half.

Pepi finally scored on MLS’ fifth attempt to end an entertaining evening for the All-Star teams representing North America’s two biggest soccer leagues.

