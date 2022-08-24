MLB schedule released: San Diego Padres to play all teams in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres will play every Major League team in 2023 as part of the new regular season scheduling format.

The 2023 schedule, released on Wednesday, includes at least one series against each American League squad but five less games against National League West opponents.

The change to the schedule is part of MLB’s balanced schedule effort.

Opening Day is set for March 30, with the Friars starting the season with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

Some series/games of note in 2023:

First home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (May 5-7)

Three-game series at Dodger Stadium (May 12-14)

Home series against the Boston Red Sox (May 19-21)

Visit to Yankee Stadium to take on the New York Yankees (May 26-28)

Father’s Day home game against the Tampa Bay Rays (June 18)

Independence Day home game against the Los Angeles Angels (July 4)

93rd MLB All-Star Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park (July 11)

Trip across the border to Toronto for a series against the Blue Jays (July 18-20)

Labor Day home game against the Philadelphia Phillies (Sept. 4)

Final home series of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 22-24)

Series at Chicago White Sox to end the regular season (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

According to the team, weeknight games at Petco Park will have a first pitch time of 6:40 p.m.

Saturday home matchups will start at 5:40 p.m., but some Saturday games will have 7:10 p.m. start times due to the national broadcast window.

First pitch for Sunday games at Petco Park are at 1:10 p.m.

Visit https://www.mlb.com/padres/schedule/2023-03for the Padres’ full 2023 schedule.