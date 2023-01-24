MLB investigating pitcher Mike Clevinger over domestic violence, child abuse allegations

(KGTV) – Former San Diego Padre and current Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball in light of allegations of domestic violence and child abuse made against him by the mother of his young daughter.

The details of the investigation and accusations against the 32-year-old Clevinger were first reported by The Athletic on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old woman who shares a 10-month-old daughter with Clevinger told The Athletic that she had been in contact with MLB’s Department of Investigations since summer of 2022 and informed them of incidents of abuse.

In one incident that she said occurred in June 2022, the woman claimed Clevinger choked her. She also told The Athletic that Clevinger, in another incident two weeks later, “slapped her in a hotel room when the team was playing the Dodgers and threw used chewing tobacco on their child.”

The Athletic reached out to Clevinger via text message for comment, but his agent responded with this text to the publication: “We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB. We need time before responding.”

Clevinger signed a one-year contract with the White Sox in December 2022 after spending the past two and a half seasons with the Padres. San Diego acquired Clevinger from Cleveland in a three-team deal at the 2020 trade deadline.

Padres officials did not immediately respond to The Athletic’s request for comment.

The White Sox issued this statement to The Athletic: “Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA. MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”