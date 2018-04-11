MiraCosta Rugby team heading to Nationals

San Diego (KGTV) -

Oceanside, Calif

The Rugby team at MiraCosta College has qualified for the National Championships in Pittsburgh. The Spartans Rugby program is in it's first full competitive season, and due to the lack of Junior College teams in Southern California, they play a schedule that consists of NCAA 4-year schools.

The MiraCosta Rugby team is made up of around 40 players, many of whom have backgrounds in football and wrestling. But the team doesn't lack for experience, as a few players have been playing for over 10 years, like Ian Crilly, who says he's pleased with the team's progression. "I've been playing for about 12 years now, so it was a little rough with these first year players. Trying to get them up to speed but we got there."

The Spartans begin play in the National Championships on April 21st, and win or lose, they feel all there success this season has put the school on the map for athletics. They hope their success will get more kids, both men and women, to come out for the sport.